ITANAGAR- Arunachal Pradesh based entrepreneur Tage Rita recently secured Rs. 75 lakhs worth deal for her winery Naara Aaba at Shark Tank India (Season 2).

This year, during the season 2 of Shark Tank India, Entrepreneur Tage Rita got to pitch her range of kiwi wines under the brand name called Naara-Aaba. The Naara-Aaba winery is located in Hong village, Ziro valley of Arunachal Pradesh, and is one of the first ventures from Northeast India to be featured in Shark Tank India platform.

The episode aired on 13th March 2023 in the Sony LIV channel, where Rita pitched her wine products to Sharks Aman Gupta, Namita Tappar, Amit Jain, Vineeta Singh and Vikas D Nahar. Out of the five sharks, Vineeta Singh of Sugar Cosmetics and Vikas D Nahar of Happilo came onboard with an offer of Rs. 50 lakhs investment for 5% equity and Rs. 25 lakhs debt at 10% interest, amounting to a total Rs. 75 lakhs worth funding.

Apart from the funding secured through Shark Tank India platform, Naara-Aaba also associated with the recently held Mrs. Arunachal 2023 as its Title Sponsor. Mrs. Koj Baya Eshi was crowned as Naara-Aaba Mrs. Arunachal 2023 on March 11, 2023.

Naara Aaba’s journey began in 2017 with the purpose of creating market linkage for the under-utilised kiwi fruits of the region, that grew in abundance. Rita started procuring kiwis from the local farmers to make wine out of it. Prior to it, the region’s kiwi farmers were not able to fetch proper market value for their produce, due to which, the kiwis went to waste.

Today the winery not only produces kiwi wines, but has also expanded their range by including other fruit variants such as plums, wild apples and pears. The winery is open for tourist visits also, where visitors get to indulge in wine tasting sessions. They plan to launch their wine products in other states this year, including in Assam.

Naara Aaba’s success story is not only about creating delicious wines but also about supporting the local farming community and promoting sustainable agriculture in the region. The company’s founder- Tage Rita, is an inspiration to other entrepreneurs and a testament to the potential of the region.