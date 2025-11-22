Arunachal Pradesh’s Iconic ‘Dao’ Secures Prestigious GI Tag

ITANAGAR- In a significant boost to the preservation of indigenous craftsmanship, the traditional Arunachal Pradesh Dao – a versatile hand-forged machete-like blade integral to the lives of numerous tribal communities – has been awarded the Geographical Indication (GI) tag. The announcement, made on November 21, 2025, highlights the state’s ongoing efforts to protect and promote its rich cultural heritage.

Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, who also holds the portfolio for Industries and Trade, broke the news via social media platform X (formerly Twitter). “The Arunachal Pradesh Dao is meticulously hand-forged by master artisans using techniques passed down over generations,” Mein posted, emphasizing the blade’s deep-rooted connection to the state’s ancestral blacksmithing traditions. “It’s forged in tradition, shaped by heritage, and now it carries official recognition,” he added.

Mein assured that the government would extend support to artisans through specialized training programs, branding initiatives, and improved marketing linkages to ensure the economic benefits reach their households directly.

Cultural and Practical Significance of the DaoThe Dao is far more than a mere tool; it is a symbol of identity and utility across tribes such as the Adi, Nyishi, Galo, Apatani, Wancho, and others in Arunachal Pradesh. Characterized by its broad, slightly curved iron blade and a handle typically wrapped in cane or leather, the Dao serves multiple purposes:

Everyday agricultural work, including clearing jungles and harvesting crops.

Hunting and fishing in the rugged Himalayan terrain.

Ceremonial roles in festivals, dances, and rituals.

A mark of status and craftsmanship, often intricately designed and passed down as heirlooms.

Crafted using age-old forging methods involving manual hammering over open fires, each Dao reflects the unique skills of tribal blacksmiths. The GI tag now legally protects these distinctive production techniques, preventing imitation and ensuring authenticity in the market.

Implications of the GI Recognition

The certification, granted by the Geographical Indications Registry under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Government of India, is expected to:

Safeguard authenticity: Only Daos produced in Arunachal Pradesh using traditional methods can bear the GI label.

Enhance economic opportunities: Artisans and blacksmith clusters will gain better access to national and international markets, potentially increasing incomes.

Promote tourism and branding: It aligns with Arunachal’s “Brand Arunachal” initiative, showcasing the state’s tribal heritage.

Preserve endangered skills: With modernization threatening traditional crafts, the tag incentivizes younger generations to continue blacksmithing.

This recognition adds to Arunachal Pradesh’s impressive portfolio of GI-tagged products, which now exceeds 20. The state has emerged as a leader in Northeast India for securing such protections in recent years, with earlier tags awarded to items like Idu Mishmi Textiles, Wakro Oranges, Yak Churpi, Khamti Rice, various tribal handlooms, Adi Apong (rice beer), and Singpho Phalap tea.

Government Push for Heritage ProtectionThe Arunachal Pradesh government, under Chief Minister Pema Khandu, has aggressively pursued GI registrations as part of a broader strategy to empower rural artisans and boost the local economy. In 2025 alone, the state hosted its first GI Mahotsav in New Delhi earlier this year, displaying certified products to a national audience.

Deputy CM Mein reiterated the administration’s commitment: “We will support our artisans… so that the value of this heritage reaches their homes and livelihoods.” Plans include collaborations with organizations like NABARD for post-GI marketing and skill development.

Tribal leaders and artisans have welcomed the development, viewing it as a step toward global recognition of Arunachal’s diverse cultures. “The Dao is part of our soul,” said one Nyishi blacksmith from Papum Pare district. “This tag will help us sell our work with pride and fair prices.”

As India aims for thousands more GI tags nationwide by 2030, Arunachal Pradesh’s success with the Dao underscores the vital role of geographical indications in sustaining indigenous knowledge and driving sustainable development in remote, biodiversity-rich regions.

With this latest accolade, the humble yet mighty Dao joins the ranks of world-famous GI products, ensuring that the echoes of hammer on anvil in Arunachal’s villages resonate far beyond the Eastern Himalayas.