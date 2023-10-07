Arunachal Pradesh will soon have cancer hospital of its own: Alo Libang

ZIRO- A full pledged cancer hospital with requisite staffs and technologies is in the pipeline and I am sure we will soon have our own cancer hospital to make Arunachal Pradesh a ‘cancer free state’, said Health Minister Alo Libang here today.

Inaugurating a “3-Day Cancer Detection and Awareness Camp” at St. Claret College Auditorium, Libang said similar camps would also be held at Papum Pare and Pasighat where cases of cancer are also high.

The camp is organized by the State Cancer Society of Arunachal Pradesh, Dr. B. Barooah Cancer Institute, Guwahati, under Department of Atomic Energy and a unit of TMC Mumbai, and Council of Baptist Churches in Northeast in collaboration with District Health Society Ziro and District Administration Lower Subansiri District.

The Health Minister also assured to take up the demands of Tani Supun Dukung, the Apatani Apex Body for construction of a 10-bedded tertiary cancer hospital at Gyati Takka General Hospital. Libang further informed that two ‘mobile vans’ had been rolled out by Health Dept. recently to exclusively cater to cancer patients.

Meanwhile, the Health Minister also urged the people of Ziro to again re-elect sitting legislator Tage Taki in the coming election for his yeomen contribution for overall development of the valley. ‘Ziro is now counted as one of the best Districts in the state for its good roads, better health care facilities and tourism potential. My colleague Tage Taki has done tremendous work for development of Ziro plateau and I feel he ought to be re-elected to continue the good works for Ziro and its people’, he vouched.

Endorsing the demands of Tani Supun Dukung for construction of a 10-bedded tertiary cancer hospital at Gyati Takka General Hospital, local legislator and Minister Agriculture and Allied Er. Tage Taki also appealed the Health Minister to depute a team from the Health Department to study and research the ‘food habits’ and ‘water content’ of Ziro valley to ascertain if there was any direct relation between them and cancer. ‘Registration of more than 1000 persons for the cancer detection camp is an alarming sign. I hope GTGH would also soon have a 10-bedded tertiary cancer hospital, he added.

Former Health Advisor to North East Council and convener of the cancer awareness camp Dr. Bamin Tada informed 24 doctors from within and outside the state had come to take part in the camp. He also expressed happiness that more than 1000 persons had registered themselves for the cancer detection test.

Pointing out that 33 percent of total cancer patients go outside the state for their treatments, Dr. Tada also endorsed the need of a full pledged cancer hospital for the state and a 10-bedded tertiary cancer hospital at Gyati Takka General Hospital. ‘An extensive research needs to be carried out to find out the causes of rising cancers at Apatani plateau’, he opined.

Director of Dr. B. Borooah Cancer Institute Guwahati Dr. B.B Borthakur said incidences of cancer are different at different stages. Cancer is curable provided it is detected early during its pre-cancerous stage, he informed, while adding cancer show its signs during its formative stage.

While informing ‘stomach cancer’ was the most prevalent form of cancer at Lower Subansiri District, Dr. Borthakur said cases of cancer was rising high in the country. ‘It is 300 per one lakh population in the country while it is 1 in 35 persons in Papum Pare District’, he informed.

Advocating ‘handholding approach’ to decimate the scourge of cancer, Dr. Borthakur underlined the important roles of community leaders, NGO’s and social media platforms in teaching and educating people about early signs of cancer and to induce them to come forward for diagnosis and treatments. Without people coming forward for detection and diagnosis, it is difficult to fight against cancer, he explained.

Lower Subansiri Deputy Commissioner Bamin Nime welcomed the participants while District Medical Officer Dr.Nani Rika offered the vote of thanks. Radiation oncologist, TCC Dr. Hage Sonia moderated the event.

In the technical session, Dr. Rubu Sunku, TCC TRIHMS spoke on “Introduction to cancer and its risk factors” and “Stomach and Liver cancers: Risk factor and early detection”, Dr. Ashok Das, Professor Head and Neck Oncology, BBCI Guwahati spoke on “Tobacco burden and its association with cancer in Northeast and Arunachal Pradesh”, Dr. Todak Taba, TCC TRIHMS spoke on “Gynecological cancer control and building healthy lifestyle”, while Dr. S. Tsering, State Nodal Officer (Cancer Control Programme) spoke on “Brief overview on cancer treatment in Arunachal Pradesh”.

A total of 1251 persons had registered themselves for the free cancer detection test for which two cancer screening vans were pressed into service. Upper GI endoscopy was done on 281 persons, Ultrasonography to 432 persons, cervical cancer screening to 214 persons, breast cancer screening to 269 females, oral cancer screening to 494 persons and viral markers done to 546 persons. While 10 cases of suspected cancer were detected yesterday, another 12 cases were detected today whose results are awaited.