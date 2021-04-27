Arunachal Pradesh will not face shortage of oxygen- Pema Khandu

ITANAGAR – Chief Minister Pema Khandu today attended a virtual meeting of all State BJP members to review the Covid-19 situation in Arunachal and to assess its preparedness level.

Speaking to the delegates, the Chief Minister said the State Government has utilized the first wave of pandemic to strengthen health infrastructure across the State and therefore is well prepared to meet the challenges of the second wave of coronavirus.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu said “Arunachal Pradesh will not face shortage of oxygen supplies needed for covid patients”.

Eight oxygen generating plants have been installed at different locations in the State. Eleven more are in the pipeline, said the CM.

The Chief Minister said virtual meetings have been conducted so far with MLA colleagues, newly elected municipal corporators and councillors, panchayat leaders including head of the districts to devise strategies to tackle the spread of the second wave of coronavirus.

He said SoP has been issued for all 15 inter-state entry points to Arunachal, which has mandated visitors to carry RT-PCR and TrueNet tests of 72 hours validity. The exemption on entry also applies to citizens who have completed two doses of covid vaccine.

Stating that following of SoP is crucial, the CM requested all respective district covid management cells of BJP party to conduct surprise checks on these entry gates if protocols are followed.

The Chief Minister further said to tackle spread of covid-19, emphasis is being given for maximum coverage of vaccines at free of cost. He said 343 vaccination centres have been identified and activated across the State. Till date more than 2.18 lakhs people that includes frontline workers and persons above the age of 45 have been vaccinated.

The CM requested the people to stay indoors as much as possible and to venture out only if it’s highly necessary to prevent oneself from getting infected. He also requested all to wear masks, maintain proper distance, to wash hands regularly and to avoid large gatherings.

The virtual meeting was also attended by State BJP incharge Dilip Saikia, NE State BJP General Secretary Ajay Jamwal, BJP State President Biyuram Wahge, MP Tapir Gao, DCM Chowna Mein, State Ministers, BJP MLAs and party members.