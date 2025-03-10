Arunachal Pradesh Unveils ₹39,842.23 Crore Budget for 2025-26

ITANAGAR- Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Chowna Mein presented the Arunachal Pradesh state budget for the fiscal year 2025-26, totaling ₹39,842.23 crore. This marks an 11.16% increase over the previous year’s allocation, reflecting the government’s commitment to comprehensive development.

Key Allocations:

Education: ₹3,000 crore allocated to enhance educational infrastructure and quality.

₹3,000 crore allocated to enhance educational infrastructure and quality. Health: ₹369 crore dedicated to improving healthcare services.

₹369 crore dedicated to improving healthcare services. Agriculture and Allied Sectors: ₹1,112 crore to boost agricultural productivity and support allied industries.

₹1,112 crore to boost agricultural productivity and support allied industries. Women and Child Development: ₹392 crore aimed at empowering women and ensuring child welfare.

₹392 crore aimed at empowering women and ensuring child welfare. Chief Minister’s Social Security Scheme: ₹100 crore to strengthen social security measures.

₹100 crore to strengthen social security measures. Mission Antyodaya: ₹462 crore to uplift the most deprived sections of society.

₹462 crore to uplift the most deprived sections of society. Skill Development: ₹106 crore to equip the youth with necessary skills for employment.

₹106 crore to equip the youth with necessary skills for employment. Youth and Sports: ₹120 crore to promote sports and youth engagement.

₹120 crore to promote sports and youth engagement. Tourism: ₹108 crore to harness the state’s tourism potential.

₹108 crore to harness the state’s tourism potential. Indigenous Affairs: ₹60 crore to preserve and promote indigenous cultures.

Fiscal Projections:

The budget estimates revenue receipts at ₹34,544.07 crore and capital receipts at ₹5,298.16 crore, totaling ₹39,842.23 crore. The state’s share of central taxes is projected at ₹24,992.35 crore, a 16.61% increase from the previous year. The state’s own tax revenue and non-tax revenues are expected to reach ₹4,607.72 crore, marking a 15% rise.

Fiscal Deficit:

The fiscal deficit is estimated at ₹966.65 crore, representing 2.02% of the Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP), which is within the norms set by the Arunachal Pradesh Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management (FRBM) Act, 2006.

Strategic Initiatives:

The budget is anchored on four major pillars: Investing in People, Infrastructure, Economy, and Innovation. A notable initiative is the ‘Chief Minister’s Comprehensive State Rural Road Development Programme’ with an initial allocation of ₹500 crore, totaling ₹2,000 crore over the next four years, aimed at enhancing rural connectivity.

Year of Human Capital:

Declaring 2025-26 as the ‘Year of Human Capital,’ the government emphasizes nurturing a skilled workforce, fostering technological advancement, and promoting entrepreneurship. This initiative aims to build a stronger future for the state by focusing on human resource development.

Overall, the budget reflects Arunachal Pradesh’s commitment to inclusive growth, infrastructure development, and human capital enhancement, aligning with the vision of a ‘Viksit Arunachal’ as envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. .