Arunachal Pradesh University Students Make Historic Visit to NITI Aayog

NEW DELHI- A 22-member student delegation from Arunachal Pradesh University (APU), Pasighat, created history on Friday by becoming the first student group in the country to be granted an official study visit to NITI Aayog, India’s premier public policy think tank, as part of an educational tour to the national capital.

The delegation, accompanied by faculty escort Ngurang Mana and staff member Jumkar Nada, participated in an interactive session at the NITI Aayog headquarters.

The session was chaired by Dr Joram Aniya, Member, NITI Aayog, and attended by Maj Gen K. Narayanan (AVSM), who welcomed the students. Lt Col Jitendra Verma, OSD, NITI Aayog, moderated the programme and provided an overview of the institution’s role in policy formulation and governance.

In her concluding address, Dr Aniya encouraged the students to view themselves as active partners in implementing government welfare schemes after returning to their communities.

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She said NITI Aayog continuously works to improve the lives of citizens through evidence-based policymaking, but emphasized that the success of government initiatives ultimately depends on effective implementation at the grassroots.

Dr Aniya noted that the development programmes currently benefiting Arunachal Pradesh are the result of sustained efforts over the years and urged the students to contribute towards ensuring these schemes reach villages and intended beneficiaries across the state.

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Following the interaction, the delegation visited the state-of-the-art Viksit Bharat Strategy Room, where they explored digital governance platforms and received a detailed presentation on the “Lighthouse Model,” a framework designed to identify, replicate and scale successful governance innovations across states.

The visit concluded with an exchange of mementoes between the student delegation and NITI Aayog officials.

University officials described the visit as a landmark achievement for Arunachal Pradesh University and a significant milestone for higher education in the state, providing students with valuable exposure to India’s policymaking process and governance institutions.