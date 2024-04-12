Arunachal Pradesh University Organises Viksit Bharat@2024 Programme on Sectoral Visions

PASIGHAT- Viksit Bharat Nodal Officer, Dr Yab Rajiv Camder and Co-coordinator, Mr. Likha Richin, Arunachal Pradesh University, Pasighat, have organised a Viksit Bharat@2047 Programme on Sectoral Visions on 12 April 2024 at University campus.

On this programme, APU Vice Chancellor Prof. Tomo Riba shared a speech on “Individual Social Responsibilities” insisting on multifarious responsibilities which can be performed by institutions, individuals, communities, teachers, etc.

Simultaneously, he also stated about the sustainability of the environment as well as the sustainability of future generations to survive on this earth. He also encouraged the students to always step forward to donate blood, which is the very first step to contribute to the society and one should not expect or demand appreciation in return for the deed. He emphasised on mankind having different roles and responsibilities by quoting, “ONE EARTH ONE FUTURE”.

APU Registrar, Narmi Darang also shared some knowledge and he insisted on the Viksit Bharat and Shashak Bharat & highlighted about how India became the 5th fastest growing economy (7.5%), India is going to surpass Japan & Germany in the next 10 years becoming the 3rd largest economy in the World.

He claimed about how Pasighat became a smart city based on the thorough collective information from the public, businessmen, academia, administration, individuals etc. by examining for atleast 10 years.

APU Viksit Bharat Nodal Officer, Dr Yab Rajiv Camder, presented a PPT on “Viksit Bharat@2047 Programme on Sectoral Visions, depicting the mission of the University participation to achieve Viksit Bharat@2047 Sectoral Vision such as; Educating & skilling for future, Issue of employment & labour, Awareness on dignity of labour among youth, Preservation of vibrant culture & heritage, Agriculture & rural economy, Transport, infrastructure & logistic and Tourism.

The programme was concluded with encouraging words from Dr. Eli Doye and Mr. Likha Rinchin from the Tribal Studies Department of APU.