Arunachal Pradesh University Leads Shram Daan at Gii:di Notko, Pasighat under Swachhata Hi Seva 2025

PASIGHAT- Arunachal Pradesh University (APU), the state’s sole university, actively participated in the nation-wide Swachhata Hi Seva 2025 – Swachh Utsav by organizing a Shram Daan (Mass Social Service) at the historic Gii:di Notko ground in Pasighat. The initiative was conducted under the theme: “Ek Din, Ek Ghanta, Ek Saath.”

Students, Ph.D. scholars, and faculty members from 11 departments of the university joined hands in the cleanliness drive. The program was coordinated by Dr. Menuka Kadu, Head of the Department of Social Work, and Mr. Anil Nangkar, Assistant Registrar.

The university collaborated with Bogong Banggo Yameng Kebang and the All Bogong Students’ Union to organize the drive. Adding prominence to the event, MLA of 38-Pasighat (East), Tapi Darang, joined the volunteers, actively participating in cleaning the festival ground and promoting a message of collective responsibility.

The Gii:di Notko ground holds cultural and historical importance for Pasighat residents, serving as the hub for major festivals and community events. The timing of the Shram Daan drive, coinciding with the Solung festival, made the initiative both relevant and impactful.

At the conclusion of the drive, participants from all three institutions took the Swachhata Pledge, committing to dedicate 100 hours annually towards maintaining cleanliness and hygiene. University representatives emphasized that such initiatives not only enhance public spaces but also strengthen community bonds and civic responsibility.

The event concluded on a note of shared commitment, reaffirming that keeping surroundings clean is a responsibility of every citizen and requires consistent, collective action.