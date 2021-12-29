Arunachal Pradesh to Witness Thunderstorms, Hailstorms on Dec 29-30

ITANAGAR- According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya and Sikkim on Wednesday and Thursday, December 29-30, will be in for isolated thunderstorms, lightning and hailstorm. Similar conditions will impact Nagaland on Thursday. Dense fog is also expected to blanket these states until Friday, December 31.

In view of these predictions, the IMD has issued a yellow watch over these states on Wednesday and Thursday, with the advisory urging their residents to ‘be aware’ of the local weather situation.

These conditions will be caused by the combination of a western disturbance located over Pakistan and adjoining Jammu & Kashmir, a cyclonic circulation over central parts of Uttar Pradesh, and a trough running from southwest Madhya Pradesh to south Bihar across north Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand.

These meteorological systems will be creating similar conditions over parts of Northwest, Central and East India during this year-end period as well.

Meanwhile, as for the mercury levels, the minimum temperatures over many parts of the Northeast are likely to remain 2-5°C above normal.

In fact, on Tuesday, December 28, the minimum as well as the maximum temperatures were recorded to be about 1.6°C to 3°C above normal in parts of Assam and Meghalaya.