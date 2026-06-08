Arunachal Pradesh to Undertake SIR of Electoral Rolls from July 1

ITANAGAR: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Arunachal Pradesh, with the exercise scheduled to be carried out between June and September 2026.

According to a press note issued by the Office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Arunachal Pradesh, the revision process has been initiated following directions from the Election Commission of India. The qualifying date for the revision has been fixed as July 1, 2026.

As per the notified schedule, preparation, training and printing activities are being conducted from June 5 to June 14, followed by house-to-house visits by Booth Level Officers (BLOs) from June 15 to July 14. Rationalisation of polling stations is scheduled to be completed by July 14, while the draft electoral roll will be published on July 21.

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The period for filing claims and objections will remain open from July 21 to August 20. Disposal of claims and objections will continue until September 18, after which the final electoral roll will be published on September 22, 2026.

The CEO’s office stated that Arunachal Pradesh currently has 8,87,505 electors, comprising 4,35,414 male voters, 4,52,089 female voters, and one transgender voter.

Officials informed that printing of Enumeration Forms (EFs) has already commenced across districts. As of June 7, approximately 50.23 percent of the forms had been printed, while training had been imparted to 38 batches of Booth Level Officers.

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Among the districts, West Kameng, West Siang, Upper Siang, Leparada and Shi Yomi have reportedly completed 100 percent printing of Enumeration Forms.

The press note also highlighted the participation of political parties in the revision process through the appointment of Booth Level Agents (BLAs). A total of 3,131 BLAs have been appointed, including 2,286 from the BJP, 422 from the Congress, 239 from the PPA, 100 from the NPP, 43 from the NCP, and 41 from the NCP(A).

The document further outlines the legal framework governing the revision exercise, including provisions under Article 324 of the Constitution, the Registration of Electors Rules, 1960, and the Representation of the People Act, 1950.

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The CEO’s office emphasized that voter eligibility is governed by constitutional provisions relating to citizenship, age and residency, while also clarifying that Aadhaar serves only as proof of identity and not as proof of citizenship, address or date of birth.

Chief Electoral Officer Pawan Kumar Sain, stated that the revision exercise is being conducted strictly within the prescribed timeline to ensure the preparation of an accurate and updated electoral roll for the state.