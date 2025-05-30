ADVERTISEMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal Pradesh to Set Up Community Radio Stations for Inclusive Local Communication and Development

Last Updated: 30/05/2025
Arunachal Pradesh to Set Up Community Radio Stations for Inclusive Local Communication and Development

ITANAGAR- In a major push toward grassroots communication and participatory governance, the Government of Arunachal Pradesh has announced the establishment of Community Radio Stations (CRSs) in all districts.

The initiative aims to enhance public outreach, community engagement, and socio-economic development by creating a two-way communication channel between the government and citizens.

The move was formalized during a video conference held on May 30, chaired by Nyali Ete, Secretary, Information and Public Relations (IPR), with participation from all Deputy Commissioners (DCs).

The meeting, convened at the Directorate of Information and Public Relations, was also attended by key officials including:

  • Gijum Tali, Director, IPR
  • Marbang Ezing, Deputy Director, IPR
  • Manoj Bhattacharjee, Public Grievance Officer (PGO)
  • Khuswinder Singh Bhatia, DGM, Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Ltd. (BECIL)

During the session, Ete emphasized the transformative potential of CRSs, noting that they would not only disseminate localized information about government schemes but also empower communities to provide real-time feedback, thereby shaping policy outcomes.

📻 Key Highlights of the CRS Initiative:

  • Targeted Information Dissemination: Custom-tailored messaging for diverse communities within districts
  • Non-Profit Model: Operated by NGOs and community bodies to ensure transparency
  • Localized Content: Minimum 50% local content in local dialects, featuring community talk shows and discussions
  • Community Empowerment: Encouraging civic participation and awareness
  • Multi-Source Input: Drawing content from verified government and community sources
  • Feedback-Driven Governance: Continuous feedback loops to help adjust government policies

A comprehensive presentation by BECIL’s Khuswinder Singh Bhatia outlined the operational model, technical requirements, and sustainability guidelines.

Challenges such as the need for inter-departmental coordination, content generation in diverse dialects, and community ownership were also addressed during the meeting.

In his concluding remarks, Secretary Ete reaffirmed the government’s commitment to CRSs as vital instruments for inclusive development, transparency, and cultural preservation.

The initiative is set to be a game-changer in Arunachal Pradesh’s communication landscape, empowering local voices and bridging the information gap between the government and its citizens.

