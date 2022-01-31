Arunachal Pradesh to resume offline classes for vaccinated students

Story Highlights Schools have been told to function with not more than 50 percent occupancy in well-ventilated classrooms.

ITANAGAR- The Arunachal Pradesh government has permitted vaccinated students to attend physical classes in schools as it extended COVID-19 restrictions in the state till February 14 with certain modifications. According to the latest government order, physical classes will be allowed for those students who have taken the first dose of the vaccine. Schools have been told to function with not more than 50 percent occupancy in well-ventilated classrooms.

All government and private schools in Arunachal Pradesh were closed till January 31, as per an order from the government. Universities, colleges and technical institutions were advised to regulate the timing of their classes with 50 percent attendance and adherence to COVID protocols.

According to the new order issued by chief secretary Naresh Kumar, all workplaces, businesses and commercial establishments would be allowed to operate till 8 pm with 50 percent attendance. Night curfew will be imposed after 9 pm and continue till 5 am, as was the case earlier. Visitors have been disallowed in government offices for now and meetings, if possible, will be conducted on virtual platforms. Additionally, all public servants will have to submit their vaccination certificates in their respective offices, the new order stated.

Bars, restaurants, gyms, swimming pools, cinema halls, and auditorium would continue to operate at 50 percent occupancy. Weekly markets would remain suspended for the time being, the order said, adding that mass and religious gatherings and events in indoor or closed spaces will be allowed for vaccinated individuals, provided the occupancy at the venue does exceed 50 percent.