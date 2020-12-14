Arunachal Pradesh to host Indian National Racing Championship 2020 from Dec 16

ITANAGAR: Arjuna awardee Gaurav Gill, three-times Asia Pacific Champion and World Rally Championship driver and Amitrajit Ghosh, two-times Indian National Rally champion and European Rally Championship driver along with Lhakpa Tsering, President, Motorsport Club of Arunachal and local rally drivers called on Chief Minister Pema Khandu here this morning.

Exchanging pleasantries, Tsering gave details of the Indian National Racing Championship 2020 that would held in the outskirts of the Arunachal Pradesh capital city, Itanagar from December 16 to 20 next.

He informed that despite the COVID 19 pandemic, 43 racers have confirmed their participation in the flagship event supported by state tourism, sports & youth affairs and police departments besides several organizations and volunteers. The event is being organized by the Motorsport Club of Arunachal.

Further, for the first time four drivers from Arunachal Pradesh are taking part in the event including one lady. They are Phurpa Tsering, Naku Chada, Hage Bittu and lady driver Nabam Asha from Sagalee.

Welcoming both Gill and Ghosh to Arunachal Pradesh, Khandu expressed optimism that the event would work as a catalyst to boost tourism in the state. He said, with its geographic terrains, Arunachal Pradesh has all the potential to become the next destination for adventure sports.

Congratulating the local drivers, Khandu expressed happiness that local youths, including girls, are exploring new grounds to hone their talents. He said this is a proof that youths of Arunachal have all the potential to rub shoulders with the best in all fields.

The Chief Minister is scheduled to flag off the championship on 16th.