Arunachal Pradesh to Conduct SIR of Electoral Rolls Under Phase-III

ITANAGAR- Election Commission of India has directed the conduct of a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in 16 States and three Union Territories, with Arunachal Pradesh included under Phase-III of the nationwide exercise.

According to the Chief Electoral Officer Arunachal Pradesh, the revision schedule in the state has been synchronised with the ongoing Census house-listing exercise to facilitate effective utilisation of the existing field-level administrative machinery.

The Election Commission stated that with the implementation of Phase-III, the SIR exercise would cover almost the entire country, excluding Himachal Pradesh and the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. The schedule for these remaining regions will be announced later, taking into account Census activities and weather conditions in snow-bound areas.

Also Read- Joint Team Destroys Wild Cannabis Spread Across 12 Acres in Pasighat

As part of the revision process, Booth Level Officers (BLOs) will carry out house-to-house verification visits across Arunachal Pradesh to update and verify voter details. Political parties have also been requested to appoint Booth Level Agents (BLAs) at each polling station to ensure transparency and participation in the exercise.

The Election Commission informed that during Phase-III across the country, more than 3.94 lakh BLOs and 3.42 lakh BLAs will participate in the enumeration exercise covering approximately 36.73 crore electors.

In Arunachal Pradesh, the exercise will involve 2,288 BLOs and 3,131 BLAs for verification of 8,87,607 electors as recorded on May 12, 2026.

Also Read- DoTCL Reviews Development Projects and Welfare Schemes in Tirap

The timeline for the SIR exercise in the state includes preparation, training, and printing-related activities between June 5 and June 14, 2026. House-to-house verification by BLOs will take place from June 15 to July 14, 2026.

The draft electoral roll is scheduled to be published on July 21, 2026, while the final electoral roll will be released on September 22, 2026.

The CEO appealed to eligible voters, political parties, and stakeholders to cooperate with election officials to ensure smooth and successful completion of the revision process.