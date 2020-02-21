Arunachal Pradesh: Statehood day celebrated all over state

The 34th statehood day of Arunachal Pradesh has been celebrated all over the state. here are few glimpses from different districts and towns.

Tawang

The 34th Statehood day was celebrated in a grand manner in Tawang district. DC Tawang Sang Phuntsok unfurled the national Flag at General parade ground. Sang Phuntsok in his address to the gathering at General parade ground conveyed his wishes to all. Highlighting on some of the important ongoing developmental activities in the district he informed that till so far District Administration has conducted 20 numbers of Sarkar Apke Dwar camps in this financial year and 5 more camps are yet to be conducted.

Bhalukpong

Kumsi Sidisow HMLA 6th Thrizino-Buragaon Assembly constituency graces the 34th statehood day Celebration at Palatari under Thrizino ADC Hq organised by Shida Brola Land Preservation Society (SBLPS). He unfurled the Tricolour in the presence of Mika Nyori ADC Thrizino, Taro Blange BDO cum EAC Buragaon, Members of the Aka Elite Society, PRI members. In his address he stressed the importance of unity in diversity that our Beautiful Arunachal Pradesh believes in. The time has come for areas to become at par with any towns and villages of our state in terms of development, economy, health and education. As a sign of steps towards progressive society. MLA inaugurated a Approach Road to Govt. Middle School, Karangania under SIDF 2018-19 and a Community Hall at Karangania under SIDF 2018-19.

more reports awaited