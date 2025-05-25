Arunachal Pradesh Signs MoUs Worth ₹6,357 Crore during Rising Northeast Investors Summit 2025

NEW DELHI- The Government of Arunachal Pradesh signed Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) totaling ₹6,357 crore with 16 private sector investors at the Rising Northeast Investors Summit 2025, held at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi from May 23 to 24.

These agreements span key growth sectors including green energy, health care, IT, education, tourism, agri-tech, and bamboo biofuel.

The MoUs were inked in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, who hailed the occasion as a “transformational moment” for the state, calling it a step toward “inclusive and sustainable development.”

Also Read- Arunachal Signs Landmark MoU with Pangkang Villagers to Begin Feasibility Study for Siang Upper Multipurpose Project

He also lauded the Planning & Investment Department for fostering an investor-friendly environment.

Major MoUs Signed:

Agri-Biofuel Global Ltd. – ₹2,324 Cr for converting agri-waste to aviation/maritime fuel

Developer Group India Pvt. Ltd. – ₹1,760 Cr for afforestation & carbon credit monetization

Beema Bamboo Plantation – ₹570 Cr; Moso Bamboo Trial Plantation – ₹55 Cr

Inlamobi Pvt. Ltd. – ₹1,000 Cr for Blue Valley Fragrances & Flavours & Ayush Cluster

Medhavi Group – ₹178 Cr for a Skill & Tribal Entrepreneurship University in Ziro (430+ direct jobs)

Farm Native Group – ₹150 Cr for a 250-bed Super Speciality Hospital (up to 1,100 direct & 1,500 indirect jobs)

Zedsoftpoint – ₹150 Cr in IT & Data Centres

Vishwakarma & Co. – ₹100 Cr for a tourism-focused hotel in Ziro

Additional MoUs included ventures in renewable energy, herbal and turmeric-based products, and spiritual tourism.

Also Read- RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav Expels Elder Son Tej Pratap from Party and Family

The summit saw record-breaking interest in the Northeast, with industrial giants like Mukesh Ambani (Reliance), Gautam Adani (Adani Group), and Anil Agarwal (Vedanta) announcing over ₹1.55 lakh crore in investments aimed at expanding operations and exploring opportunities in the region.