Arunachal Pradesh Shines on National Stage; Jermi Nablam of East Kameng took part in Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas Samaroh in Bihar

SEPPA- In a momentous achievement for the state of Arunachal Pradesh and East Kameng in particular, Ms. Jermi Nablam, a Class 9 student from the Eklavya Model Residential School (EMRS) in Bana, East Kameng, was selected as one of only six students nationwide to represent the country at the prestigious Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas Samaroh in Bihar.

Ms. Nablam earned this rare opportunity after emerging victorious in a highly competitive State-Level Drawing Competition, which allowed her to showcase her talent on a national platform.

The grand event, organized by the Ministry of Tribal Affairs, was launched to celebrate the 150th birth anniversary of Bhagwan Birsa Munda and was attended by the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, who took a moment to interact with the young artist and personally encouraged her to continue excelling in her artistic endeavors and to be a proud representative of the tribal community.

The talented young ambassador showcased her traditional artistic skills and painted live in front of the Hon’ble Prime Minister, capturing the essence of India’s tribal heritage.

The remarkable achievement is a proud moment for Arunachal Pradesh, symbolizing the immense potential of tribal youth to shine on national stages. Km. Jermi Nablam’s participation stands as a testament to the growing opportunities and support for tribal students in India, particularly in fields of creativity and culture.

The “Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas” was a fitting tribute to the legacy of tribal communities and their role in shaping the nation’s identity. The event not only celebrated the artistic contributions of “Janjatis” across the country but also fostered a spirit of pride, empowerment, and recognition for their rich cultural heritage.