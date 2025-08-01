Arunachal Pradesh Set for a Rainy Week: IMD Issues Widespread Rainfall Alert Till August 6

ITANAGAR- Arunachal Pradesh is set to welcome August under overcast skies as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a forecast for widespread rainfall and thunderstorms across several districts over the next week.

According to the Regional Meteorological Centre, consistent rain is likely from July 31 to August 6, affecting both the western and eastern regions of the state. Districts including Tawang, West Kameng, East Kameng, Kurung Kumey, Kra Daadi, and Kamle are expected to experience rainfall ranging from scattered showers to fairly widespread downpours.

Residents are advised to take necessary precautions, especially in areas prone to landslides and flash floods. Local administrations have been alerted, and emergency services are on standby to respond to any weather-related disruptions.

While the rain will bring relief to farmers and reduce wildfire risks, travelers and commuters are urged to remain cautious as water-logging and slippery roads may hamper movement.

The IMD continues to monitor the evolving weather patterns and will issue updates as necessary.

This rain spell is part of the active monsoon phase moving northeastward, which is expected to intensify due to low-pressure systems forming over the Bay of Bengal.

Authorities have warned of possible landslides in hilly areas, flooding near rivers, and disruptions in road transport, especially in vulnerable districts. The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and district administrations have been put on alert, with control rooms activated in sensitive zones.

While the showers are a boon for agriculture and groundwater recharge, residents are advised to follow weather advisories, avoid unnecessary travel, and report any emergencies promptly.

Daily weather updates will be issued through official IMD bulletins and state government channels.