Arunachal Pradesh reports second Covid-19 death

Itanagar- The second death of Covid-19 patient has been reported from Arunachal Pradesh. The Secretary Health P Parthiban informed that the patient was 40 year old male from West Kameng district.

He was a dialysis patient and was referred to Tawang district hospital for dialysis from Bomdila.

However his RTPCR test came positive for coronavirus on June 19.

The district medical officer capital complex Dr. Mandip Perme informed that the patient was admitted to TRIHMS on June 21 after being referred from Tawang. His subsequent tests on June 26 and 29 were also positive.

He died on Monday due to kidney failure and respiratory problems, said Dr Perme.