Arunachal Pradesh reports one more Covid-19 death, 77 fresh cases

Itanagar- Arunachal Pradesh reported one more death due to COVID-19 on Thursday, which pushed the death toll in the state to 43, and 77 fresh COVID-19 cases which taken the state’s virus count to 15160, said a report of health department.

According to Health bulletin, “A 60-years-old male, hailing from Laho village, Dadam of Tirap expired on 03 No, 2020 at DCHC general hospital at Khonsa. Patient was detected as COVID-19 positive through RAT on 03 No, 2020 at Flu clinic, general hospital, Khonsa and expired due to Chronic Liver disease with Hepatic Encephalopathy” .

The body was handed over to the relatives in body bag after sanitization as per SOP and counselling for proper handling was given to the relatives.

Sixty one out of 77 fresh cases are Symptomatic and rest 16 new patients are asymptomatic. All of them have been admitted to COVID care centres, the report said.

Today 105 more people have recovered from the disease. They have been advised 14-day home quarantine and self-monitoring upon their release from hospitals, report said.

Of the 15160 positive cases, 1645 are active while 13472 people have recovered, 43 patients have died, and 315238 persons have been tested so far.