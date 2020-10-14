Arunachal Pradesh reports one more Covid-19 death, 207 fresh cases

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh reported one more death due to COVID-19 on Wednesday, which pushed the death toll in the state to 29, and 207 fresh COVID-19 cases which taken the state’s virus count to 12768, said a report of health department.

ONE MORE DEATH DUE TO COVID-19 A70 years old male with Covid-19 infection, who was hailing from Lekhi village, Naharlahun died at 03.45 PM on 14th Oct, 2020. He was a known case of dilated cardiomyopathy with Severe Right Ventricular Failure and Collapse Right Lungs. Patient was referred from TRIHMS, Naharlagun and admitted to DCH-Chimpu, Itanagar on 6th Oct, 2020 and died due to Septic Shock and Multi-organ failure. The body was handed over to the relative in body bag after sanitization as per SOP and counselling for proper handling was given to the relatives

Sixty four of the 207 fresh cases were reported from Itanagar Capital Complex, 24 from Lower Dibang Valley, 18 from West Siang, 14 from West Kameng, 13 from East Siang, 12 from Changlang, 11 from Tirap, 9 from Lohit , 8 from Leparada , 6 from Lower Subansiri, 5 each from Siang, and Namsai, 4 each from Pakke Kessang and Upper Siang, 2 each from Anjaw, Kurung Kumey, Papumpare and longding, 1 each from Kamle and Tawang,

Thirty seven out of 207 fresh cases are Symptomatic and rest 170 new patients are asymptomatic. All of them have been admitted to COVID care centres, the report said.

Today 121 more people have recovered from the disease. They have been advised 14-day home quarantine and self-monitoring upon their release from hospitals, report said.

The Itanagar Capital Region comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas has so far registered 4769 cases, the highest in the state, followed by Changlang ( 1031 ) and Papum Pare ( 806 ).

Of the 12768 cases, 3045 are active while 9694 people have recovered, 29 patients have died, and 275248 persons have been tested so far.