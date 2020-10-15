Arunachal Pradesh reports one more Covid-19 death, 203 fresh cases

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh reported one more death due to COVID-19 on Thursday, which pushed the death toll in the state to 30, and 203 fresh COVID-19 cases which taken the state’s virus count to 12971, said a report of health department.

ONE MORE DEATH DUE TO COVID-19 A 56 year old female hailing from Loby ( Permanent address Biswanath Chariali, Assam ) came to emergency department RKMH with severe respiratory distress with spo2 66%. Emergency conservative management including oxygen therapy and CPR was given but despite best possible care patient expired at 8:05 AM on 15/10/2020 due to sudden cardiac arrest and meanwhile Covid-19 test ( RAT ) also came positive. She was also suffering from diabetes. The body was handed over to relatives in body bag after sanitization as per SOP and counseling for proper handling was given to the relatives.

Fifty eight of the 203 fresh cases were reported from Itanagar Capital Complex, 19 from Changlang, 18 from East Siang, 16 from Papumpare, 15 from West Siang, 12 from Tirap, 11 from Namsai, 10 from West Kameng , 8 from Lower Subansiri, 7 each from Upper Subansiri, and Upper Siang, 6 each from Lohit, 5 from Lower Dibang Valley, 3 from Leparada, and kamle, 2 each from Longding and Siang 1 from Shi Yomi.

Forty two out of 203 fresh cases are Symptomatic and rest 161 new patients are asymptomatic. All of them have been admitted to COVID care centres, the report said.

Today 195 more people have recovered from the disease. They have been advised 14-day home quarantine and self-monitoring upon their release from hospitals, report said.

The Itanagar Capital Region comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas has so far registered 4827 cases, the highest in the state, followed by Changlang ( 1050 ) and Papum Pare ( 822 ).

Of the 12971 cases, 3052 are active while 9889 people have recovered, 30 patients have died, and 277847 persons have been tested so far.