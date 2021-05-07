Arunachal Pradesh reports one more Covid-19 death, 169 fresh cases

ITANAGAR- Arunachal Pradesh reported one more death due to COVID-19 on Friday, which pushed the death toll in the state to 60, and 169 fresh COVID-19 cases which taken the state’s virus count to 19802, said a report of health department.

According to Health bulletin, “A 50-years-old female , referred from District Hospital Roing expired on 6th May, at DCH Pasighat. She was suffering from Diabetes Mellitus and tested positive for Covid-19 through RAT and BPGH. pasighat on 4th May. She expired due to severe Pneumonia.

The body was handed over to the relatives in body bag after sanitization as per SOP and counselling for proper handling was given to the relatives.

out of 169 fresh cases, 38 are reported from ICR, 26 from Lower Dibang Valley, 16 each from Lower Subansiri, Upper Subansiri, 14 from Namsai, 11 from Changlang, 10 from West Kameng, 8 from Papumpare, 6 from Tawang, 5 from Lohit, 4 from East Siang, 3 from Upper Siang, Dibang Valley, Tirap and Lower Siang, 2 from West Siang and 1 from Leparada

Fifty five out of 169 fresh cases are Symptomatic and rest 114 new patients are asymptomatic. the report said. Today 132 more people have recovered from the disease. The total Active cases in the state are 1893.