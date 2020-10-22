ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal Pradesh reports one more Covid-19 death, 165 fresh cases

Twent nine out of 165 fresh cases are Symptomatic and rest 136 new patients are asymptomatic.

October 22, 2020
Itanagar:   Arunachal Pradesh reported one more death due to COVID-19 on Thursday, which pushed the death toll in the state to 32, and 165 fresh COVID-19 cases which  taken the state’s virus count to 14077, said a report of health department.

A 59 yrs old male , retired Major ( APP), hailing from Telibari, Deobeel of Assam expired on 22 Oct, 2020 as he was having Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome, Hypertension with COVID-19 infection. The Body was handed over to the relatives in body bag after sanitization as per SOP and Counseling for proper handling was given to the relatives.

Twent nine  out of  165  fresh cases are Symptomatic  and rest 136 new patients are asymptomatic.  All of them have been admitted to COVID care centres, the report said.

Today  208   more people have recovered from the disease. They have been advised 14-day home quarantine and self-monitoring upon their release from hospitals, report said.

Of the 14077 positive cases, 2638 are active while 11407  people have recovered, 32 patients have died, and  293411  persons  have been tested so far.

October 22, 2020
