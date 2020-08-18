Arunachal Pradesh reports highest single-day spike of 133 covid-19 cases

ADVERTISEMENT

Itanagar- Arunachal Pradesh reported its highest single-day spike of COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, 18th Aug 2020, with 133 more people testing positive for the infection, a health department report said.

The fresh cases have taken the Arunachal Pradesh’s virus count to 2875. The state registered its previous highest single-day spike on 31st July 2020 when 107 COVID-19 cases were reported.

Sixty five of the 133 fresh cases were reported from Daporijo town, where New Market area has been declared containment zone. 22 from West Kameng, 16 from ICC, 8 each from Tirap and Changlang, 3 from Tawang, 2 each from Shi-Yomi, Papumpare and East Kameng, 1 each from Leparada, Siang, West Siang, Namsai and East Siang .

All barring 13 new patients are asymptomatic and they have been admitted to COVID care centres, the report said.

Today 55 more people have recovered from the disease. They have been advised 14-day home quarantine and self-monitoring upon their release from hospitals, he said.

The Capital Complex region comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas has so far registered 966 cases, the highest in the state, followed by Changlang ( 330 ) West Kameng ( 212 ).

Of the 2875 cases, 921 are active while 1949 people have recovered and 5 patients have died, adding 130246 samples have been tested so far.

The data of the today’s positive cases shared by the health department with the media is as follows