Arunachal Pradesh reports 5 new Covid19 positive cases

Itanagar- 5 new cases of Coronavirus( Covid-19 ) has been registered in Arunachal Pradesh till 4:40 pm today , taking the overall tally to 27. Chief Minister Pema Khandu informed of the new cases through Twitter.

” As on 2nd June, 4:40 pm, 5 new Positive asymptomatic cases have been reported; Itanagar-4 and Lohit-1.

All are in Quarantine facility centre being shifted to Covid Care Centre. , Total Positive : 27, Active Positive : 26

Discharged : 1 ” tweeted Chief Minister.