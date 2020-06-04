Arunachal Pradesh reports 4 new Covid-19 positive cases

Itanagar– 4 new cases of Coronavirus( Covid-19 ) has been registered today in Arunachal Pradesh, taking the overall tally to 42, confirmed from Directorate of Health Services. Among these 4 news cases 3 are from Changalng and one is from Alo, detected from quarantine facilities . All cases are Asymptomatic. Now the total number of Active cases are 41.

As on 4th June at 4:15 pm, among 41 Active cases, Highest number is 28 from Changlang followed by 7 from Capital Region, while Namsai-1, Pakke Pessang-1, Upper Siang-1, Tawang-1, Alo-1 and Lohit-1.

Earlier One patient was discharge in Lohit district.