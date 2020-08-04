Arunachal Pradesh reports 32 fresh civid-19 cases on Tuesday

ADVERTISEMENT

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh reported 32 fresh COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, 4th Aug 2020, from 9 different districts of state have taken the state’s virus count to 1790, a health department report said.

Eight of the 32 fresh cases were reported in Lohit, while 7 in Lower Siang, 4 in East Siang, 3 in West Kameng, 3 in Itanagar Capital Complex, 2 in Changlang, 2 in Tirap, 2 in Yupia, 1 in East Kameng.

All barring 6 new patients are asymptomatic and they have been admitted to COVID care centres.

Today 42 more people have recovered from the disease. They have been advised 14-day home quarantine and self-monitoring upon their release from hospitals.

The Capital Complex region comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas has so far registered 819 cases, the highest in the state, followed by Changlang ( 248 ), Namsai ( 102 ) and East Siang (102).

Of the 1790 cases, 682 are active while 1105 people have recovered and three patients have died.

The data of the today’s positive cases shared by the health department with the media is as follows.