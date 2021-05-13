Arunachal Pradesh reports 3 more Covid-19 death, 257 fresh cases

ITANAGAR– Arunachal Pradesh reported three more death due to COVID-19 on Thursday, which pushed the death toll in the state to 72, and 257 fresh COVID-19 cases which taken the state’s virus count to 21110, said a report of health department.

A 35-years-old male, resident of SE Complex, near field and publicity office , Pakam , West Siang district expired on 13th May 2021 at DCHC Aalo. Patient diagnosed Alcoholic Liver Disease with COVID-19 infection and expired due to Renal & Hapeatic failure.

A 50-years-old female diabetic patient with the history of cough and fever was brought to casualty department , TRIHMS , Naharlagun on morning of 13th May 2021, in serious condition. The patient expired immediately on arrival and RAT test done was positive for COVID.

A 56-years-old female of Nari, Lower Siang district , who was referred from Bakin Pertin Genral Hospital , Pasighat on 1st May 2021, with severe symptomatic COVID-19

has expired on 13th May 2021 at DCH Pasighat. Patient tested COVID-19 Positive through TrueNAT on 1st May 2021 at lu Clinic, BPGH- Pasighat and expired due to COVID pneumonia.

out of 66 fresh cases 66 are reported from ICR, 38 from Changlang, 27 from Lohit, 23 from Tawang, 19 from Lower Subansiri, 16 from Lower Dibang Valley, 11 from Namsai, 10 from West Siang, 9 from West Kameng, 8 from Dibang Valley, 6 each from East Siang and Upper Subansiri, 5 from Anjaw, 4 from Papumpare, 3 from East Kameng, 2 each from Leparada and Longding, 1 each from Kra Daadi, and Kamle.

Fifty Nine out of 257 fresh cases are Symptomatic and rest 198 new patients are Asymptomatic. the report said.

Today 180 more people have recovered from the disease. The total Active cases in the state are 2167.