Arunachal Pradesh reports 266 new Covid-19 cases

ITANAGAR- Arunachal Pradesh on January 16 recorded 266 new COVID-19 cases – the highest single-day spike in infection in the third wave of the pandemic, a senior health official said. Among the new patients are two Army personnel, a CRPF jawan and an official of the Border Roads Organisation (BRO), he said.

The state has so far reported 56,493 cases of Covid-19 and 282 deaths with no fatality reported in the last 24 hours, he added.

Altogether 33 people have recuperated from the disease during the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 55,141, he said.

Of the fresh cases, Itanagar Capital Complex accounted for the highest number of COVID-19 cases at 101, followed by West Kameng (44), Lower Dibang Valley (27) and Changlang (24) districts. Among other districts, Lower Subansiri reported 15 cases, Lohit reported 14 and Namsai reported 11, while seven cases came from East Siang, five from Tawang, and four each from Papum Pare and West Siang.

Of the total cases, 149 were found to be asymptomatic, as per the data released by the state health services directorate.

The state collected 1137 samples for COVID-19 tests in the last 24 hours that took its cumulative count to 12,15,625. The day’s positivity rate was logged at 23.39 per cent while it was 12.61 per cent the previous day.

On the inoculation front, the Northeast state has so far administered over 15.33 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses to its eligible beneficiaries.