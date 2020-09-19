Arunachal Pradesh reports 211 fresh Covid-19 cases

ADVERTISEMENT

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh reported 211 fresh case of COVID-19 on Saturday, 19 Sep, which taken the state’s virus count to 7250 , said a report of health department.

One hundred one of the 211 fresh cases were reported from Itanagar Capital Complex, 19 from Changlang, 18 from Papumpare, 15 from West Siang, 13 from Longding, 7 from East Siang, 6 each from Lower Dibang Valley, West Kameng and Lower Subansiri, 4 from East Kameng, 3 each from Pakke Kessang , Tirap and Namsai, 2 each from Upper Subansiri, Upper Siang, and Lohit, one from Kurng Kumey.

Twenty seven, out of 211 fresh cases are Symptomatic and rest 184 new patients are asymptomatic. All of them have been admitted to COVID care centers, the report said.

Today 140 more people have recovered from the disease. They have been advised 14-day home quarantine and self-monitoring upon their release from hospitals, report said.

The Itanagar Capital Region comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas has so far registered 2417 cases, the highest in the state, followed by Changlang (661 ) West Kameng ( 469 ).

Of the 7250 cases, 1957 are active while 5280 people have recovered, 13 patients have died, and 220706 samples have been tested so far.