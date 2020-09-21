Arunachal Pradesh reports 210  fresh COVID-19 cases

ADVERTISEMENT

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh reported 2105 fresh case of COVID-19 on Monday, 21 Sep, which taken the state’s virus count to 7595 , said a report of health department.

One hundred one of the 210 fresh cases were reported from Itanagar Capital Complex, 18 from Changlang, 11 from Lower Siang, 12 from Pakke Kessang, 10 from West Siang, 9 each from Papumpare, and East Siang, 8 from Tawang , 7 from Longding , 5 from Upper Subansiri, 3 each from Upper Siang, West Kameng, Kurng Kumey and Namsai, 2 each from Leparada, Lower Subansiri, and East Kameng, 1 each from Lower Dibang Valley, and Anjaw .

Twenty nine, out of 210 fresh cases are Symptomatic and rest 181 new patients are asymptomatic. All of them have been admitted to COVID care centers, the report said.

Today 235 more people have recovered from the disease. They have been advised 14-day home quarantine and self-monitoring upon their release from hospitals, report said.

The Itanagar Capital Region comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas has so far registered 2587 cases, the highest in the state, followed by Changlang (681 ) West Kameng ( 490 ).

Of the 7595 cases, 1939 are active while 5643 people have recovered, 13 patients have died, and 225328 samples have been tested so far.