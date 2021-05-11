Arunachal Pradesh reports 205 new coronavirus cases, 4 more deaths

ITANAGAR- Four more persons died of COVID-19 in Arunachal Pradesh, pushing the toll to 68, while the caseload rose to 20575 with 205 people testing positive for the infection on Tiesday, a senior official said.

Out of 205 new cases 120 cases are Asymptomatic and 856 cases are Symptomatic. disclosed health authorities.

A 44-yrs-old male from Peon Line , Tezu , Lohit district expired on 11th May 2021, at his own residence, patient tested positive for COVID-19 through RAT on 7th May at Zonal Hospital, Tezu and expired due to Cardiac arrest.

A 57-yers-old male from Legi Complex , Bank Tinali , Itanagar expired on 11th May 2021, at DCH-Chimpu. He was suffering from Hypertension & diabetes, diagnosed with COVID pneumonia and expired due to Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome.

A 60-years-old female , referred from DCH-Basar, Leparada district expired on 11th May 2021 at DCH Pasighat. Patient diagnosed with COVID Pneumonia and expired due to Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome.

A 45-years-old male from New Colony , Jairampur, Changlang district expired on 11th May 2021 at AMCH Dibrugarh. He was suffering from HTN, Post renal transplant , chronic Hep-B and coronary artery disease with COVID-19 Positive and expired due to Cardio Respiratory Failure.

Of the 205 positive cases, 35 cases reported from ICR, 21 from Lower Subansiri, 17 each from Changlang and Namsai, 16 from Lower Dibang Valley, 15 from Lohit , 13 from Tawang, 12 from East Siang, 9 each from Leparada and Papumpare, 5 each from East Kameng and Tirap, 4 from Kra Daadi, 2 each from Dibang Valley, Lower Siang, Anjaw and Upper Siang, 1 from Siang.

Meanwhile, As on 11th May 2021, total 1924 cases are active, 18583 patient has been cured and discharged, and 68 patient died, since the beginning of Pandemic.