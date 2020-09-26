Arunachal Pradesh reports 198 fresh Covid-19 cases

ADVERTISEMENT

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh reported, 198 fresh COVID-19 cases on Saturday, 26 Sep 2020, taken the state’s virus count to 8869, a health department report said.

Eighty seven of the 198 fresh cases were reported from Itanagar Capital Complex, 21 from East Siang, 14 from Changlang, 12 from Tawang , 10 each from Kurung Kumey and West Kameng , 7 each from West Siang, Papumpare and Upper Subansiri, 5 each from Longding and Lower Subansiri, 4 from Lower Siang , 3 from Tirap, 2 from Upper Siang, 1 each from East Kameng, Lower Dibang Valley, Namsai and Kamle .

All barring 25 new patients are asymptomatic and they have been admitted to COVID care centres, the report said.

Today 167 more people have recovered from the disease. They have been advised 14-day home quarantine and self-monitoring upon their release from hospitals, report said.

Of the 8869 cases, 2458 cases are active while 6397 people have recovered and 14 patients have died, and 238223 samples have been tested so far.