Arunachal Pradesh reports 19 New COVID-19 Cases, including 8 from Capital Complex

ITANAGAR- At least 19 more people, including three security personnel, tested positive for COVID-19 in Arunachal Pradesh, which took the tally in the state to 16,967, a senior official said on Sunday.

At least 19 more people, including three security personnel, tested positive for COVID-19 in Arunachal Pradesh, which took the tally in the state to 16,967, a senior official said on Sunday.

The death toll remained unchanged at 56, State Surveillance Officer Dr Lobsang Jampa said.

Of the 19 cases, 17 were detected through Rapid Antigen Tests, one each through RT-PCR and TrueNAT methods.

Eight new cases were reported from the Capital Complex Region, two each from Lower Dibang Valley, West Kameng and Namsai and one each from Papumpare, Lohit, Upper Siang, Lower Subansiri and East Siang districts, Jampa said.

Two army men and an Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) jawan are among the new patients, the SSO said.

The Capital Complex Region — comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas — has the highest number of active cases at 39 followed by Lower Dibang Valley district at 35, Jampa said.

As many as 4,19,731 samples have been tested so far, including 659 on Saturday, Dr Jampa added. (PTI reports)