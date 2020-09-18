Arunachal Pradesh reports 183 fresh Covid-19 cases

ADVERTISEMENT

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh reported 183 fresh case of COVID-19 on Friday 18 Sep, which taken the state’s virus count to 7005, said a report of health department.

Ninety three of the 183 fresh cases were reported from Itanagar Capital Complex, 32 from Papumpare, 10 from Lower Dibang Valley, 7 from Kurung Kumey, 6 from Upper Subansiri, 5 each from Changlang, Lower Subansiri, and Lohit, 3 each from Tawang, East Siang, West Kameng and Longding, 2 each from Pakke Kessang, Anjaw and Upper Siang, 1 each from Lower Siang, and Tirap.

Thirty eight out of 183 fresh cases are Symptomatic and rest 145 new patients are asymptomatic. All of them have been admitted to COVID care centres, the report said.

Today 171 more people have recovered from the disease. They have been advised 14-day home quarantine and self-monitoring upon their release from hospitals, report said.

The Itanagar Capital Region comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas has so far registered 2316 cases, the highest in the state, followed by Changlang (642 ) West Kameng ( 463 ).

Of the 7005 cases, 1886 are active while 5106 people have recovered, 13 patients have died, and 218285 samples have been tested so far.