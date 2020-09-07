Arunachal Pradesh reports 180 fresh Covid-19 case

ADVERTISEMENT

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh reported, 180 fresh COVID-19 cases on Monday, 07 Sep 2020, taken the Arunachal Pradesh’s virus count to 5180, said a health department report.

Forty two of the 180 fresh cases were reported from Itanagar Capital Complex, 25 from Anjaw, 15 from Papumpare, 14 each from East Siang and Longding, 12 from West Siang, 11 each from Lower Dibang Valley and Lohit, 10 from Changlang, 7 from Lower Siang, 6 from East Kameng, 4 from Lower Subansiri, 3 each from West Kameng and Namsai, 2 from Tawang, and one from Shai Yomi.

All barring 14 new patients are asymptomatic and they have been admitted to COVID care centres, the report said.

Today 124 more people have recovered from the disease. They have been advised 14-day home quarantine and self-monitoring upon their release from hospitals, report said.

The Capital Complex region comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas has so far registered 1495 cases, the highest in the state, followed by Changlang ( 536 ) West Kameng ( 408 ).

Of the 5180 cases, 1576 are active while 3596 people have recovered and 8 patients have died, and 188435 samples have been tested so far.