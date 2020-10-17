Arunachal Pradesh reports 179 fresh Covid-19 cases

Itanagar- Arunachal Pradesh reported 179 fresh COVID-19 cases on Saturday, which taken the state’s virus count to 13348, said a report of health department.

Seventy seven of the 179 fresh cases were reported from Itanagar Capital Complex, 21 from East Siang, 11 from Namsai, 10 from West Siang, 9 from Lower Subansiri, 7 from Changlang, 6 from Lohit, 5 each from Upper Subansiri and Tirap, 4 each from Upper Siang and Lower Dibang Valley, 3 each from Anjaw and Dibang Valley, 2 each from West Kameng, Siang, Longding, Papumpare and Leparada, 1 each from Lower Siang, Kara Daadi, Kurung Kumey and Kamle.

Twenty six out of 220 fresh cases are Symptomatic and rest 153 new patients are asymptomatic. All of them have been admitted to COVID care centres, the report said.

Today 244 more people have recovered from the disease. They have been advised for home quarantine and self-monitoring upon their release from hospitals, report said.

The Itanagar Capital Region comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas has so far registered 4976 postitive cases, the highest in the state, followed by Changlang ( 1082 ) and Papum Pare ( 827 ).

Of the 13348 cases, 3003 are active while 10315 people have recovered, 2207 patient are in home isolation , 30 patients have died, and 282847 persons have been tested so far.