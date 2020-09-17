Arunachal Pradesh reports 159 fresh Covid-19 cases

ADVERTISEMENT

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh reported 159 fresh case of COVID-19 on Thursday 17 Sep, which taken the state’s virus count to 6851, said a report of health department.

Eighty Eight of the 159 fresh cases were reported from Itanagar Capital Complex, 11 from West Kameng, 10 from Lower Subansiri, 8 each from Anjaw, Papumpare and West Siang, 5 from Lohit, 4 each from East Siang, Tawang, and Kurung Kumey, 2 each from Upper Subansiri, and Namsai, I each from Longding, East Kameng, Upper Siang, Leparada, and Changlang.

Seventeen out of 159 fresh cases are Symptomatic and rest 142 new patients are asymptomatic. All of them have been admitted to COVID care centres, the report said.

Today 180 more people have recovered from the disease. They have been advised 14-day home quarantine and self-monitoring upon their release from hospitals, report said.

The Itanagar Capital Region comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas has so far registered 2223 cases, the highest in the state, followed by Changlang (636 ) West Kameng ( 460 ).

Of the 6851 cases, 1871 are active while 4967 people have recovered, 13 patients have died, and 216202 samples have been tested so far.