Arunachal Pradesh reports 151 fresh covid-19 cases

ADVERTISEMENT

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh reported, 151 fresh COVID-19 cases including 63 from Itanagar Capital Region, on Saturday, 12 Sep 2020, a health department report said. The fresh cases have taken the Arunachal Pradesh’s virus count to 5961.

Sixty three of the 151 fresh cases were reported from Itanagar Capital Complex, 22 from Changlang, 13 from Lower Dibang Valley, 10 from Upper Siang, 7 from Tawang, 6 each from East Siang, and Papumpare, 4 each from Longding, Leparada, and Kurung Kumey, 2 each from Upper Subansiri and Lower Subansiri, and West Siang, 1 each from Namsai, Anjaw, and Lohit

Nineteen out of 151 fresh cases are Symptomatic and rest 132 new patients are asymptomatic. All of them have been admitted to COVID care centres, the report said.

Today 128 more people have recovered from the disease. They have been advised 14-day home quarantine and self-monitoring upon their release from hospitals, report said.

The Capital Complex region comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas has so far registered 1796 cases, the highest in the state, followed by Changlang ( 586 ) West Kameng ( 422 ).

Of the 5961 cases, 1698 are active while 4253 people have recovered and 10 patients have died, and 203356 samples have been tested so far.