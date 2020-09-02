Arunachal Pradesh reports 148 fresh covid-19 cases

ADVERTISEMENT

Itanagar- Arunachal Pradesh reported 148 fresh COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, 2nd Sep, 2020, with 148 more people tested positive for the Coronavirus infection, including 76 security personnel’s, a health department report said. The fresh cases have taken the Arunachal Pradesh’s virus count to 4360.

Twenty Eight of the 148 fresh cases were reported from Tirap, 20 from Leparada, 31 from Itanagar Capital Complex, 18 from West Siang, 14 from Tawang, 6 each from Papumapre, and West Kameng, 5 from Upper Subansiri, 4 from Changlang, 3 from East Siang, 2 each from Namsai, Lower Dibang Valley, Longding, Kurung Kumey and Lohit, one each from Upper Siang, Lower Subansiri and Lower Siang.

All barring 5 new patients are asymptomatic and they have been admitted to COVID care centres, the report said.

Today 96 more people have recovered from the disease. They have been advised 14-day home quarantine and self-monitoring upon their release from hospitals, he said.

The Capital Complex region comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas has so far registered 1278 cases, the highest in the state, followed by Changlang ( 481 ) West Kameng ( 378 ).

Of the 4360 cases, 1278 are active while 3075 people have recovered and 7 patients have died, adding 173469 samples have been tested so far.