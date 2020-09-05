Arunachal Pradesh reports 139 fresh Covid-19 case

ADVERTISEMENT

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh reported, 139 fresh COVID-19 cases on Saturday, 0 Sep 2020, taken the Arunachal Pradesh’s virus count to 4914, said a health department report.

Fifty eight of the 139 fresh cases were reported from Itanagar Capital Complex, 13 from West Siang, 8 each from Longding, Papumpare, and Tawang, 7 from Changlang, 6 from Leparada, 5 from East Kameng, 4 each from Lohit, Kurung Kumey, and Lower Dibang Valley, 2 each from East Siang and Namsai, one each from Upper Subansiri, Tirap, Si Yomi, and West Kameng

All barring 16 new patients are asymptomatic and they have been admitted to COVID care centres, the report said.

Today 101 more people have recovered from the disease. They have been advised 14-day home quarantine and self-monitoring upon their release from hospitals, he said.

The Capital Complex region comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas has so far registered 1438 cases, the highest in the state, followed by Changlang ( 525 ) West Kameng ( 402 ).

Of the 4914 cases, 1525 are active while 3381 people have recovered and 8 patients have died, adding 183390 samples have been tested so far.