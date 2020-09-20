Arunachal Pradesh reports 135 fresh COVID-19 cases

ADVERTISEMENT

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh reported 135 fresh case of COVID-19 on Sunday, 20 Sep, which taken the state’s virus count to 7385 , said a report of health department.

Sixty nine of the 135 fresh cases were reported from Itanagar Capital Complex, 18 from West Kameng, 14 from West Siang, 9 from Papumpare, 6 from Longding, 3 each from Leparada, East Kameng, Lower Siang and Pakke Kessang, 2 each from Changlang and Tirap, 1 each from Tawang, Lower Dibang Valley and Kurung Kumey .

Twenty one, out of 135 fresh cases are Symptomatic and rest 114 new patients are asymptomatic. All of them have been admitted to COVID care centers, the report said.

Today 129 more people have recovered from the disease. They have been advised 14-day home quarantine and self-monitoring upon their release from hospitals, report said.

The Itanagar Capital Region comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas has so far registered 2486 cases, the highest in the state, followed by Changlang (663 ) West Kameng ( 487 ).

Of the 7385 cases, 1964 are active while 5408 people have recovered, 13 patients have died, and 222429 samples have been tested so far.