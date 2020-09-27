Arunachal Pradesh reports 135 fresh Covid-19 cases

ADVERTISEMENT

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh reported 135 fresh positive COVID-19 cases pushing its tally to 9004 on Friday, according to a report of the health department.

Among 135 fresh cases, 5 cases are Symptomatic and rest 130 fresh cases are Asymptomatic, said the report.

Of the total cases, 2495 are active cases and the patients are under treatment. A total of 6495 people have been discharged after recovery, the bulletin said.

Itanagar reported the maximum number of fresh cases today at 62, followed by 18 in Kra Daadi, 13 in West Siang, 8 in East Siang, 7 in Lower Siang, 6 in Papumpare, 4 in Kurung Kumey, 3 in upper subansiri, 2 each in Longding, Tawang, Namsai, Tirap and Anjaw, 1 each in West Kameng, Changlang, Lower Subansiri and Lohit.

Itanagar has also recorded the highest number of deaths so far at 4, followed by 3 in West Kameng, 2 in Changlang and 1 each in Papumpare, East Siang, Lower Subansiri, Namsai, and Tawang.