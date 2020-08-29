Arunachal Pradesh reports 132 fresh Covid-19 cases

ADVERTISEMENT

Itanagar- Arunachal Pradesh on Saturday reported 132 fresh COVID-19 cases taking the state’s virus count stand at 3877, a health department report said.

Thirty one of the 132 fresh cases were reported from Itanagar Capital Complex, 27 from west Kameng, 12 Each from Papumpare and Tawang, 10 from East Siang, 8 from Tirap, 7 from East Kameng, 5 from West Siang, 4 each from Upper Siang, lower Siang, 3 each from Changlang, and Pakke Kessang, 2 each from Lohit and Lower Dibang valley and one each from Siang and Longding

All barring 9 new patients are asymptomatic and they have been admitted to COVID care centres, the report said.

Today 45 more people have recovered from the disease. They have been advised 14-day home quarantine and self-monitoring upon their release from hospitals.

The Capital Complex region comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas has so far registered 1166 cases, the highest in the state, followed by Changlang ( 413 ) and West Kameng ( 356 ).

Of the 3877 cases, 1116 are active while 2754 people have recovered and 7 patients have died, and 161525 samples have been tested so far.