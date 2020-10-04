Arunachal Pradesh reports 126 fresh cases of Covid-19

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh reported 126 fresh COVID-19 cases on Sunday, 4th Oct 2020, taken the state’s virus count to 10548, said a report of health department.

Forty eight of the 126 fresh cases were reported from Itanagar Capital Complex, 15 from Changlang, 10 from West Siang, 7 each from Tawang, West Kameng, and Lower Subansiri, 6 from Leparada, 5 each from Upper Siang and Papumpare, 4 from Tirap, 3 each from East Siang, and Lower Siang, 2 each from Kurung Kumey and Lohit, 1 each from Longding and Lower Dibang Valley.

Fifteen out of 126 fresh cases are Symptomatic and rest 111 new patients are asymptomatic. All of them have been admitted to COVID care centres, the report said.

Today 190 more people have recovered from the disease. They have been advised 14-day home quarantine and self-monitoring upon their release from hospitals, report said.

The Itanagar Capital Region comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas has so far registered 3952 cases, the highest in the state, followed by Changlang (842 ) and Papumpare ( 709 ).

Of the 10548 cases, 2952 are active while 7577 people have recovered and 18 patients have died, and 257972 samples have been tested so far.