Arunachal Pradesh reports 100 fresh Covid-19 cases on Tuesday

ADVERTISEMENT

Itanagar- Arunachal Pradesh on Tuesday reported 100 fresh COVID-19 cases taking the state’s virus count stand at 3412, a health department report said.

Twenty three of the 100 fresh cases were reported from Itanagar Capital Complex, 16 from East Siang, 13 from Changlang, 10from Pakke Kessang, 9 from West Siang, 7 from Upper Subansiri, 4 each from West Siang, Tawang, Lower Siang, 3 from Namsai, 2 each from longding, papum pare and Tirap and one from Shi Yomi.

All barring 8 new patients are asymptomatic and they have been admitted to COVID care centres, the report said.

Today 81 more people have recovered from the disease. They have been advised 14-day home quarantine and self-monitoring upon their release from hospitals.

The Capital Complex region comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas has so far registered 1067 cases, the highest in the state, followed by Changlang ( 399 ) West Kameng ( 294 ).

Of the 3412 cases, 899 are active while 2508 people have recovered and 5 patients have died, and 149273 samples have been tested so far.