Arunachal Pradesh Releases Rs 26.84 Crore For Students’ Stipend, Scholarship

ITANAGAR- The Arunachal Pradesh government on Wednesday released an amount of Rs 26.84 crore as stipend and scholarship for ‘payment of stipend and book grants for the academic session 2020-21’. informed Chief Minister Pema Khandu in his twitter handle.

Khandu wrote” For stipend & scholarships for our students, I have instructed as under:- Stipend for college & university students will be disbursed immediately.

For stipend & scholarships for our students, I have instructed as under:- 📌Stipend for college & university students will be disbursed immediately. pic.twitter.com/Pc7EoajF5R — Pema Khandu པདྨ་མཁའ་འགྲོ་། (@PemaKhanduBJP) May 12, 2021

The government has instructed the higher education department to utilize the amount only after verifying the actual requirement and observance of guidelines.

In 2020, the Arunachal Pradesh government released an amount of Rs 53.26 crore as stipend and scholarship for a total of 38,594 students, in the wake of the coronavirus crisis.

The first instalment of PMS, amounting to Rs 23.50 crore, had been released for 20,500 students, official sources told news agency PTI. Last year, an amount of Rs 29.76 crore was also released as a state stipend for 18,094 students.