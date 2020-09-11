Arunachal Pradesh records one more Covid death, 154 fresh Covid-19 cases

ADVERTISEMENT

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh reported, one more Covid death and 154 fresh COVID-19 cases on Friday, 11 Sep 2020, a health department report said. The fresh cases have taken the Arunachal Pradesh’s virus count to 5824.

Today a ‘38’ years old lady (Non-APST) died at 02.15 AM in DCH, Chimpu from Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome(ARDS) with COVID-19 infection (tested positive on 6th Sept 2020). She was shifted from DCHC, Midpu to DCH last night at 08.00 PM in critical condition. She was an employee as Sanitary Assistant in RKMH, Itanagar.

Seventy of the 154 fresh cases were reported from Itanagar Capital Complex, 18 from Papum Pare, 10 each from East Siang, and West Siang, 9 from Lower Subansir, 6 from Changlang, 5 from Leparada, 4 each from Kurung Kumey, Lower Dibang Valley, and Upper Siang, 3 each from Lower Siang and Lohit , 2 each from Upper Subansiri and East Kameng, 1 each from Namsai, Tawang, West Kameng and Siang .

Thirty Five out of 154 fresh cases are Symptomatic and rest 119 new patients are asymptomatic. All of them have been admitted to COVID care centres, the report said.

Today 121 more people have recovered from the disease. They have been advised 14-day home quarantine and self-monitoring upon their release from hospitals, report said.

The Capital Complex region comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas has so far registered 1733 cases, the highest in the state, followed by Changlang ( 564 ) West Kameng ( 422 ).

Of the 5825 cases, 1689 are active while 4126 people have recovered and 10 patients have died, and 201010 samples have been tested so far.