Arunachal

Arunachal Pradesh records one more Covid death, 154 fresh Covid-19 cases

September 11, 2020
Itanagar:  Arunachal Pradesh reported, one more Covid death and 154 fresh COVID-19 cases on Friday, 11 Sep 2020, a health department report said. The fresh cases have taken the Arunachal Pradesh’s virus count to 5824.

Today a ‘38’ years old lady (Non-APST) died at 02.15 AM in DCH, Chimpu from Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome(ARDS) with COVID-19 infection (tested positive on 6th Sept 2020). She was shifted from DCHC, Midpu to DCH last night at 08.00 PM in critical condition. She was an employee as Sanitary Assistant in RKMH, Itanagar.

Seventy  of  the 154 fresh cases were reported from Itanagar Capital Complex, 18 from Papum Pare, 10 each  from East Siang, and West Siang, 9 from  Lower Subansir, 6 from Changlang, 5 from Leparada, 4 each from Kurung Kumey, Lower Dibang Valley, and Upper Siang,  3 each from Lower Siang and Lohit , 2 each from Upper Subansiri  and East Kameng, 1 each from Namsai, Tawang, West Kameng  and Siang .

Thirty Five out of 154  fresh cases are Symptomatic  and rest 119 new patients are asymptomatic.  All of them have been admitted to COVID care centres, the report said.

Today  121   more people have recovered from the disease. They have been advised 14-day home quarantine and self-monitoring upon their release from hospitals, report said.

The Capital Complex region comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas has so far registered 1733 cases, the highest in the state, followed by Changlang ( 564 ) West Kameng ( 422 ).

Of the 5825 cases, 1689 are active while 4126 people have recovered and 10 patients have died, and  201010  samples have been tested so far.

