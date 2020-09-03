Arunachal Pradesh records highest single-day spike of 214 Covid-19 cases, one more death

ADVERTISEMENT

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh reported, one more death and highest single-day spike of COVID-19 cases on Thursday, 03 Sep 2020, with 214 more people testing positive for the infection, including 29 from Arunachal Pradesh Police and 81 personnel’s of Central Para Military Forces, a health department report said.

The fresh cases have taken the Arunachal Pradesh’s virus count to 4574. The state registered its previous highest single-day spike on 30th Aug, 2020 when 157 COVID-19 cases were reported.

A ‘70’ years old male (Non-APST), COVID-19 positive who was admitted at DCH-Chimpu yesterday expired at 1.18 PM today. He was an old case of Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) with Myocardial Infarction(MI) and Chronic Obstructive Pilmonary Disease(COPD).

Forty Six of the 214 fresh cases were reported from Itanagar Capital Complex, 37 from Tirap, 36 from West Siang, 28 from Changlang, 19 from Papumpare, 10 from Lower Dibang Valley, 8 from Longding, 7 from West Kameng, 6 from East Siang, 3 each from Lower Subansiri, Upper Siang, and Tawang, 2 each from Shi Yomi, and Lohit, one each from Upper Subansiri, Leparada, Pakke Kessang, and East Kameng

All barring 13 new patients are asymptomatic and they have been admitted to COVID care centres, the report said.

The Capital Complex region comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas has so far registered 1324 cases, the highest in the state, followed by Changlang ( 509 ) West Kameng ( 385 ).

Of the 4574 cases, 1399 are active while 3167 people have recovered and 8 patients have died, adding 177259 samples have been tested so far.